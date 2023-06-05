Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after acquiring an additional 392,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.15. 1,808,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,970. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80.

