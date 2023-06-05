Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.27. 46,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,122. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

