Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.33. The stock had a trading volume of 665,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,307. The company has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

