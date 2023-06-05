Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $8.95 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $181.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,568. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.60.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.