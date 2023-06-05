Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

COST traded up $4.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $517.48. 545,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,155. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.67. The company has a market capitalization of $229.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

