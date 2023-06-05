Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Unionview LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.63. 162,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

