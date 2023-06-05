Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,635 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $313,000.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,705. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.