Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 858 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,856,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,461,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,077,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,284,000 after buying an additional 332,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 324,803 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,678. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.