Internet Computer 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.24 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $33.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00016798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00054081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00038914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,953,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,481,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

