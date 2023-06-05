IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Sells $51,789.96 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $51,789.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 839,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,779.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE IONQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 9,108,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,227. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth about $37,753,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,448,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IonQ by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IonQ by 8,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.