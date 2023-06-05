IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 194,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 84,450 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $494.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

