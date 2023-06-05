IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 194,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 84,450 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $5.98.
Separately, StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $494.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
