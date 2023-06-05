iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Resolute Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,901,000 after purchasing an additional 617,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $81.38 during midday trading on Monday. 2,331,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

