iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $97.24. 3,336,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

