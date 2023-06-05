iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s Largest Position

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $431.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,618. The stock has a market cap of $321.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.