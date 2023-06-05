iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,926 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.16. 4,156,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

