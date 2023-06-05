iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 343.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034,758 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $129,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,477. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

