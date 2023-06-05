iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.91

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.91 and last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 7542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

