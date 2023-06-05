iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.25

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 1953172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,462,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
