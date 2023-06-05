iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Holdings Decreased by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,440. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

