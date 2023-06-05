iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.72

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.72 and last traded at $89.87, with a volume of 322131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

