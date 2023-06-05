iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Trimmed by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.28. 20,636,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,685,873. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

