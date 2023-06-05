iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $99.51

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.51 and last traded at $99.74, with a volume of 54479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.64.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

