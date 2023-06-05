iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.17

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.17 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 100410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $683.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

