iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 55,911 shares.The stock last traded at $81.64 and had previously closed at $80.90.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $959.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 301.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 125.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

