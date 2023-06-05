Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. Itron has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Itron will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Itron by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 34,595 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after buying an additional 181,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.