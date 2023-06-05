John P. Schauerman Sells 20,000 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.2 %

PRIM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 274,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.78%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 815,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 445,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.