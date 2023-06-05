Kava (KAVA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $151.83 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $603.84 million and approximately $151.83 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00038832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 555,611,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,677,644 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

