Keith Edelman Acquires 8,448 Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Keith Edelman bought 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £20,613.12 ($25,473.46).

Keith Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Keith Edelman purchased 9,788 shares of Headlam Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,853.40 ($36,892.49).

Headlam Group Price Performance

LON HEAD opened at GBX 254 ($3.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.13 million, a PE ratio of 619.51 and a beta of 1.26. Headlam Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.33). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.89.

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $6.20. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,146.34%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.94) price target on shares of Headlam Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

Further Reading

