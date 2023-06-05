KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $23.97 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00025643 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015687 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,739.34 or 1.00036842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000090 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,943,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,943,479 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,943,542.0839699. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00991262 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars.

