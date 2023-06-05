Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.22. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $308.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 48.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $888,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

