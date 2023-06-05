Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 182,679 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,679 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,313,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,112,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.