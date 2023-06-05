Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $9.93 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,565 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $93.42. 1,341,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,783. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

