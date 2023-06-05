Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31,603 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,430.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,055,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,222,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,701. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.