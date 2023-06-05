Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 667 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,021,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.51. 2,045,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,176. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

