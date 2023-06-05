Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,722,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,496,000 after purchasing an additional 467,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,771,000 after purchasing an additional 398,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,498. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

