Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $442.94. 1,310,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,131. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company has a market cap of $420.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.17.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

