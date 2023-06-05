Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Dorchester Minerals worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 27,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $214,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,608.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMLP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.45. 57,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.22. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $32.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

