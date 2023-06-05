KOK Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last week, KOK has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $363,906.08 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,666.57 or 1.00005607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01671087 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $331,347.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

