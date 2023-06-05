Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Up 6.3%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 1,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.
Lavoro Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89.
Institutional Trading of Lavoro
About Lavoro
TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lavoro (LVRO)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.