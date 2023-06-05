Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Up 6.3%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 1,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

About Lavoro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $11,201,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

