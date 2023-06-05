Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.93 and last traded at $71.24. 18,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 110,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGND. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $282,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

