Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.93 and last traded at $71.24. 18,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 110,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGND. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $282,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Featured Articles
