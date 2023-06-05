Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Linde worth $232,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

LIN traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.26. 595,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,059. The stock has a market cap of $177.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.26.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

