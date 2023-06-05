LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.34 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

Featured Articles

