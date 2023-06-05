LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQTGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.34 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

