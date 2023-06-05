LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.0773 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $64.45 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 900,310,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,044,600 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.