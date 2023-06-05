Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.45.

Macy’s Stock Up 12.1 %

M stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

