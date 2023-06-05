Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.73% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $41,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 474,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 82,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 198,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

MSGE traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.