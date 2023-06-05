Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Marin Software by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Featured Stories

