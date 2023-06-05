Marlowe Partners LP Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Marlowe Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Pool accounts for about 7.4% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pool by 127.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Pool by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.14. 282,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,104. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

