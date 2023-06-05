MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.11

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.11 and last traded at $106.11, with a volume of 249361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

MasTec Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,834,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after buying an additional 125,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

