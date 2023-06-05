Matthew C. Banks Sells 1,614 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $97,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,445.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.92. 5,039,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,103. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

