McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41,116 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $84,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.42. The company had a trading volume of 643,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,399. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

